Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,847 shares of company stock worth $17,698,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

