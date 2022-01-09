ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $916,590.79 and $5,634.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00328881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00131796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00086066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.