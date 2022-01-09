Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to “Hold”

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

