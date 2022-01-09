Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

