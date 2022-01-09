Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

