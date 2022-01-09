Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.45.

DOCN opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,291 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

