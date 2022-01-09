Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcimoto by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

