Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Buy

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

ACI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

