Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $30,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

