Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $65,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.