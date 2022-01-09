Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. "

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

