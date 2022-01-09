Zacks Investment Research Lowers La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

