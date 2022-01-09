Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.