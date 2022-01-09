Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LSXMK opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

