Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.17.

ICLR stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.64 and a 200-day moving average of $260.34. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

