Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWH. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $15.81.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

