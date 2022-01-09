Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWH. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
