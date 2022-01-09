Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

