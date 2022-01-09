Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

