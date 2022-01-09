Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

