Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to report sales of $8.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.89 billion and the lowest is $8.56 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.75. 3,056,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,298. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.60. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

