Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce $7.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 billion and the highest is $7.97 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $28.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.89 billion to $28.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,980. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $164.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average is $249.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

