Zacks: Brokerages Expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $46,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $354,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFTR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.