Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.86). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

