Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.38 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.