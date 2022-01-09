Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.59. 689,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

