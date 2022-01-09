Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.50 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

