Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $92,170,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.61 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

