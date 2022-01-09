Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.