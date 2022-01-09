Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $54.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.64 million and the lowest is $45.65 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $221.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,940. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.