Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. FMR LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

