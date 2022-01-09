Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

