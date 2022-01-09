Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. 1,598,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,302. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

