Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,228. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $5,116,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,050 shares of company stock valued at $49,278,233. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

