Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.