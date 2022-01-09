Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $136.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.75 million to $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.46. 794,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

