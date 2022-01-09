Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

FIVN opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

