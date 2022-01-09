Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DISH Network by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,295. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.