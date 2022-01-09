Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE CBOE opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.35. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

