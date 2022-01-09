Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

