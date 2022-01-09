YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $72,693.20 and $323.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,355.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.11 or 0.07464750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00311583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00894891 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00071068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00458147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00259885 BTC.

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

