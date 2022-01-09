Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.53%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 178.34%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

Risk and Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.59 $3.21 million $0.41 15.07 Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.88 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -29.23

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

