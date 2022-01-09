Xponance Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Shares of ZG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

