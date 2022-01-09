Xponance Inc. Sells 247 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.