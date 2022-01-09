Xponance Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.