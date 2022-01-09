Xponance Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

