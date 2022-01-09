Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

