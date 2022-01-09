XIO One Day Trading Volume Hits $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000190 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.