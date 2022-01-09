Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.4 days.

XJNGF opened at $1.73 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

