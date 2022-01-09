Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $7.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

XENE traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 585,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,078 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $15,957,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

