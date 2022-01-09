Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Xcel Energy worth $168,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

